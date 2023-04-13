Las Vegas Sands Corp Achieves #23 Analyst Rank, Surpassing T-Mobile US

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) has taken over the #23 spot from T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Las Vegas Sands Corp versus T-Mobile US Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (LVS plotted in blue; TMUS plotted in green):
Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LVS vs. TMUS:
LVS is currently trading up about 2.4%, while TMUS is up about 0.1% midday Thursday.
Also see: Funds Holding PPHP
Equifax YTD Return
Intel Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.