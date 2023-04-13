Markets
LVS

Las Vegas Sands Corp Achieves #23 Analyst Rank, Surpassing T-Mobile US

April 13, 2023 — 12:14 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) has taken over the #23 spot from T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Las Vegas Sands Corp versus T-Mobile US Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (LVS plotted in blue; TMUS plotted in green):

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LVS vs. TMUS:

LVS,TMUS Relative Performance Chart

LVS is currently trading up about 2.4%, while TMUS is up about 0.1% midday Thursday.

Favorites »

Also see:
 Funds Holding PPHP
 Equifax YTD Return
 Intel Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LVS
TMUS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.