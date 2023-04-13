Las Vegas Sands Corp Achieves #23 Analyst Rank, Surpassing T-Mobile US

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) has taken over the #23 spot from T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Las Vegas Sands Corp versus T-Mobile US Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (LVS plotted in blue; TMUS plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LVS vs. TMUS:

LVS is currently trading up about 2.4%, while TMUS is up about 0.1% midday Thursday.

