Las Vegas Sands CEO Sheldon Adelson Passes Away

(RTTNews) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) stated that its founder Sheldon Adelson passed away from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Adelson was the first employee of Las Vegas Sands.

"When the pandemic disrupted daily routines and dramatically impacted his business, Adelson was adamant that our Team Members across the globe continue to receive full pay and health care benefits even while the buildings in which they worked were closed," the company said.

Las Vegas Sands is a developer and operator of Integrated Resorts.

