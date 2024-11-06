Las Vegas Sands call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) with 6,337 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 34.78%. 11/8 weekly 51 calls and Jun-25 55 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.09. Earnings are expected on January 29th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LVS:
- Bet On It: Breaking down third quarter earnings
- Macau reports October casino revenue up 6.6% to 20.79B patacas
- Nevada reports September statewide gaming win up 3.34% to $1.31B
- Bet On It: DOJ supports lawsuit alleging price fixing at Las Vegas hotels
- DOJ files support for suit accusing Vegas hotels of price-fixing, Bloomberg says
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.