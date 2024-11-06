Las Vegas Sands call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) with 6,337 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 34.78%. 11/8 weekly 51 calls and Jun-25 55 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.09. Earnings are expected on January 29th.

