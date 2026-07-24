Las Vegas Sands Bets on Premium Travel Through a Massive Upgrade Cycle

Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS is leaning harder into premium travel as Macao and Singapore shift toward higher-value gaming, luxury suites, service intensity and integrated entertainment.

The strategy is clear, but the payoff is not immediate. Room renovations, elevated reinvestment and higher staffing costs are weighing on near-term margins while the company builds capacity for a more premium customer base.

Las Vegas Sands Tracks the Rise of Premium Gaming

Management said Macao market growth remains primarily driven by the premium segment, where competition is intense and luxury suite product must be paired with elevated service. That backdrop is shaping LVS’ investment priorities across Sands China.

The underlying activity was better than reported profitability suggested. Rolling volume rose 73% year over year, non-rolling drop increased 15%, and slot and electronic table-game handle advanced 30%. Wynn Resorts WYNN and MGM Resorts International MGM also remain relevant peers for investors tracking premium gaming demand in Macao, where service quality, suite inventory and customer reinvestment are key competitive variables.

LVS Service Spending Redefines the Margin Equation

Premium demand is more expensive to serve. LVS has added table operating hours, sales and marketing personnel, customer-service staff and higher service levels to support its upgraded product strategy.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Price and Consensus

Las Vegas Sands Corp. price-consensus-chart | Las Vegas Sands Corp. Quote

Those investments pressured Macao margins in the second quarter of 2026. Macao adjusted property EBITDA margin fell to 24.0% from 31.5% a year earlier. On an expected-hold basis, the margin would have been 26.7%, down from 31.3%.

Management expects expense growth tied to these investments to begin leveling off in the second half of 2026. The margin case depends on revenue growing fast enough to absorb the enlarged cost base.

Las Vegas Sands Renovations Reshape Macao Capacity

The Venetian Macao renovation is central to the Macao upgrade cycle. LVS began refurbishing Venetian rooms and suites in March 2026 and targets completion of all 2,900 units by Chinese New Year 2028.

The project includes premium-focused gaming salons and related amenities. While some inventory returns during the work period, 400-500 Venetian rooms are expected to remain out of service each quarter through 2027.

That creates a near-term capacity constraint. Over time, renovated suites and upgraded service may improve customer quality and revenue productivity as more rooms return to inventory.

LVS Expansion Extends the Singapore Growth Runway

Marina Bay Sands remains the clearest proof point for LVS’ premium strategy. Management said prior suite renovations, service enhancements and premium customer execution have lifted the resort’s structural earnings power.

The next phase is larger. The Marina Bay Sands expansion is expected to add an all-suite luxury hotel with up to 570 suites, a 15,000-seat arena, additional meetings and convention capacity, and expanded entertainment, retail and premium gaming areas.

The project carries an estimated development cost of $8.0 billion. Construction is currently expected to finish in June 2030, with an anticipated opening in January 2031, subject to required approvals.

LVS Trend Signals Still Demand Patience

The premiumization thesis is long duration. LVS is investing behind stronger customer activity, better suites and deeper service, but near-term earnings visibility remains constrained by hold volatility, renovation disruption, competitive reinvestment and a heavy capital spending cycle.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), signaling unfavorable near-term earnings estimate trends. Its Value Score of B offers some support for investors focused on valuation, but the Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of D and VGM Score of C point to a more mixed overall profile.

For now, LVS needs clearer evidence that premium revenue growth can outpace the higher service and reinvestment cost base. The upgrade cycle may strengthen long-term earnings capacity, but investors may need patience before the operating leverage becomes more visible.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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