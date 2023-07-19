News & Insights

US Markets
LVS

Las Vegas Sands 2nd qtr revenue beats Wall Street estimates

Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

July 19, 2023 — 04:23 pm EDT

Written by Doyinsola Oladipo for Reuters ->

Adds quote from CEO, context on rebound

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N on Wednesday reported second quarter revenue of $2.5 billion, beating Wall Street estimates.

The Las Vegas-based casino operator said earnings are benefiting from a return to normalcy in Macao after a delayed rebound in tourism due to China's zero-COVID policy.

"We were pleased to see the robust recovery in travel and tourism spending underway in both Macao and Singapore progress during the quarter," Robert Goldstein, Las Vegas Sands' chief executive officer said in a statement.

(Reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

((Doyinsola.Oladipo@thomsonreuters.com; +18623846440;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LVS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.