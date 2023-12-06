Las Vegas police say reports of 'active shooter' at university, 'multiple victims'

Fixes garble in first paragraph

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Las Vegas police said on Wednesday they were responding reports of an active shooter on the University of Nevada Las Vegas campus with "multiple victims."

Police, in a statement posted to X, did not elaborate on the status of the victims but urge residents to avoid the area.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward and Dan Whitcomb)

