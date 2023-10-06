News & Insights

Las Vegas hospitality unions see 'no real movement' in talks with casinos

Credit: REUTERS/BRIDGET BENNETT

October 06, 2023 — 06:59 pm EDT

Written by Doyinsola Oladipo and Shivansh Tiwary for Reuters ->

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The unions representing 53,000 hospitality workers in Las Vegas said on Friday they have seen "no real movement" this week in contract negotiations with casino-resort operators MGM Resorts International MGM.N and Caesars Entertainment CZR.O.

The Culinary Workers and Bartenders unions are demanding higher wages, stronger protections against new technology that may threaten jobs, a reduction in steep housekeeping quotas and improved safety for workers.

"We met with MGM on Tuesday and Caesars on Wednesday and unfortunately, no real movement from these companies," said Culinary Union Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge.

About 95% of the members of the unions voted at the end of September to authorize a citywide strike that would impact at least 18 properties.

The unions are negotiating a new five-year contract at over 40 properties where the agreement has expired or is under extension. They are also in all-day negotiations with Wynn Resorts WYNN.O.

Pappageorge told Reuters a strike could happen any time after Oct. 6.

