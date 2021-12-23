Las Bambas mine says temporary truce in Peruvian road does not allow operations to restart

LIMA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine in Peru said on Thursday a temporary truce to lift a blockade on the road it uses to transport its metal, which has been blocked for over a month, does not guarantee conditions to restart operations in a sustainable way.

MMG 1208.HK suspended operations last week because it cannot get supplies to the mine due to a blockade. Las Bambas added the route continues to be blocked by some communities, despite others lifting their blockade.

