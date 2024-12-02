Larvotto Resources Unveils Promising Clarks Gully Drill Results

Larvotto Resources Limited (AU:LRV) has released an update.

Larvotto Resources Limited has announced impressive drill results from its Clarks Gully deposit, confirming the presence of high-grade gold-antimony mineralization. The latest assays, including an intercept of 20 meters at 8.2 g/t AuEq, suggest potential for resource expansion to the north. These findings indicate a promising future for the Hillgrove Project, with further drilling planned to extend mineralization.

