Larvotto Resources Reports Promising Drilling Results

Larvotto Resources Limited has reported promising results from its Clarks Gully and Bakers Creek drilling projects, part of its Hillgrove Project in New South Wales. The Clarks Gully drilling has confirmed and expanded high-grade gold-antimony mineralisation, while visible gold has been identified at Bakers Creek, suggesting substantial potential for additional resources. These developments highlight the company’s potential for further exploration and resource expansion.

