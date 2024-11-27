Larvotto Resources to Quote New Securities on ASX

Larvotto Resources Limited (AU:LRV) has released an update.

Larvotto Resources Limited has announced the issuance and upcoming quotation of new securities on the ASX, following the conversion of options or other convertible securities. This move marks a significant step in the company’s financial strategy as it seeks to enhance its market presence and attract more investors.

