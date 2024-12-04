Larvotto Resources Plans Major Securities Issuance

Larvotto Resources Limited (AU:LRV) has released an update.

Larvotto Resources Limited has announced the proposed issuance of over 31 million ordinary fully paid securities. This move, slated for January 29, 2025, is a strategic placement aimed at bolstering the company’s financial position and enhancing its market activities. Investors in the financial markets should keep an eye on this development as it may influence the company’s stock performance.

