Larvotto Resources Lists Over One Million New Securities

Larvotto Resources Limited (AU:LRV) has released an update.
Larvotto Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 1,262,598 new ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, effective November 21, 2024. This move is part of the company’s efforts to bolster its financial standing through the exercise of options and conversion of convertible securities. Investors interested in Larvotto’s market activities may find this development noteworthy as it could influence the company’s stock performance.
