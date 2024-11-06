Larvotto Resources Lists New Shares on ASX

Larvotto Resources Limited (AU:LRV) has released an update.

Larvotto Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 2,743,753 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move comes as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted, potentially impacting the company’s stock dynamics. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it could influence market perceptions and trading volumes.

