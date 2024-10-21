Larvotto Resources Lists New Shares on ASX

Larvotto Resources Limited (AU:LRV) has released an update.

Larvotto Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 314,803 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, effective from October 21, 2024. This move follows the conversion of options or convertible securities, enhancing the company’s market presence. Investors may find this development significant as it potentially impacts the stock’s liquidity and trading dynamics.

