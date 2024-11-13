Larvotto Resources Lists New Securities on ASX

Larvotto Resources Limited (AU:LRV) has released an update.
Larvotto Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 399,135 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), marking a significant step for shareholders and potential investors. The newly issued securities will be available for trading, offering an opportunity to engage with the company’s growth prospects.
For further insights into AU:LRV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Meta Stock Updates: Threads to Showcase Ads and Antitrust Trial on Insta and WhatsApp
- ‘Don’t Bet on a Losing Horse,’ Says Top Investor About Lucid Stock
- Will Plug Power Stock Rebound to $5? Here’s What BTIG Expects
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.