Larvotto Resources Lists New Securities on ASX

Larvotto Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 399,135 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), marking a significant step for shareholders and potential investors. The newly issued securities will be available for trading, offering an opportunity to engage with the company’s growth prospects.

