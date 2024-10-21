News & Insights

Larvotto Resources Launches Promising Hillgrove Drilling Program

October 21, 2024 — 08:19 pm EDT

Larvotto Resources Limited (AU:LRV) has released an update.

Larvotto Resources Limited has initiated diamond drilling at its Hillgrove Project in New South Wales, targeting high-grade antimony and gold at the Garibaldi and Bakers Creek sites. The company’s plan aims to extend and infill existing mineral resources, with early promising results suggesting potential replication of previous high-grade gold findings. This drilling campaign is part of Larvotto’s broader strategy to enhance its mineral resources within the Hillgrove Mineral Field.

