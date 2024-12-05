Larvotto Resources to Issue 1 Million New Securities

Larvotto Resources Limited (AU:LRV) has released an update.
Larvotto Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 1,000,000 fully paid ordinary securities, which are set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of December 5, 2024. This move is likely to attract interest from investors keen on exploring new opportunities in the resource sector.
