Larvotto Resources Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

Larvotto Resources Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities as it plans to consider and execute a capital raising. The halt will last until December 5, 2024, or until a further announcement is made. Investors should stay tuned for updates that could impact Larvotto’s stock performance.

