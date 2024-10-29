News & Insights

Larvotto Resources Highlights Promising Mineral Projects

October 29, 2024 — 09:48 pm EDT

Larvotto Resources Limited (AU:LRV) has released an update.

Larvotto Resources Limited is showcasing its promising portfolio of mineral projects at the International Mining and Resources Conference in Sydney, attracting interest from both Australian and international investors. The company is advancing key projects including the high-grade Hillgrove Gold-Antimony Project in New South Wales and the multi-metals and lithium project near Norseman in Western Australia. With a diverse board skilled in exploration, finance, and ESG, Larvotto is poised for significant development in the mining sector.

