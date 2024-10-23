Larvotto Resources Expands Market Presence with New Securities

Larvotto Resources Limited (AU:LRV) has released an update.

Larvotto Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 113,081 new ordinary fully paid securities for quotation on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 23, 2024. This move underscores the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its market presence, providing potential growth opportunities for investors.

