Larvotto Resources Director’s Shareholding Restructured

May 29, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

Larvotto Resources Limited (AU:LRV) has released an update.

Larvotto Resources Limited has reported a change in Director Anna Nahajski-Staples’ interests, with an off-market transfer of 794,613 ordinary shares at $0.115 each, resulting in a restructured holding but no change in beneficial ownership. The director’s total holdings now include 1,925,000 performance rights, 121,389 shares through Paloma Capital, and 1,868,899 shares through SJCF Pty Ltd ATF Three Owls Superfund A/C.

