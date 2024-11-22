Larvotto Resources Converts Performance Rights to Shares

Larvotto Resources Limited (AU:LRV) has released an update.

Larvotto Resources Limited has successfully converted 650,000 performance rights into fully paid ordinary shares, following the achievement of specified milestone hurdles. This move, under the company’s Long-Term Incentive Plan, is expected to signify a positive strategic advancement and reflects confidence in its future performance. The shares have been issued without utilizing the existing placement capacity, highlighting efficient capital management.

