Larvotto Resources Announces New Securities Issue

Larvotto Resources Limited has announced a new issue of securities, with a maximum of 26,266,684 ordinary fully paid shares to be offered. The proposed issue date for these securities is set for December 12, 2024. Investors are keenly watching as this development may impact the company’s trading on the ASX.

