Larvotto Resources Addresses Filing Delay

May 30, 2024 — 04:44 am EDT

Larvotto Resources Limited (AU:LRV) has released an update.

Larvotto Resources Limited has acknowledged an administrative oversight in its delayed filing of a Director’s change in shareholding. The delay was caused by the Company Secretary’s absence due to overseas travel, and corrective measures are being implemented, including ensuring Directors confirm their shareholding status in meetings and delegating lodgement tasks when necessary.

