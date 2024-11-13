Larvotto Joins Defense Consortium, Boosting Antimony Prospects

News & Insights

Larvotto Resources Limited (AU:LRV) has released an update.

Larvotto Resources Limited has joined the Defense Industrial Base Consortium, a U.S. Department of Defense initiative, enhancing its strategic position in the global antimony market. This membership is set to boost Larvotto’s Hillgrove Antimony-Gold Project, which aims to contribute significantly to global antimony supply. The consortium will provide collaboration opportunities, furthering Larvotto’s mission to become a key player in the critical minerals sector.

