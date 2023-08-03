Larsen & Toubro (NSE:LT) Price Target Increased by 8.81% to 2,823.33

The average one-year price target for Larsen & Toubro (NSE:LT) has been revised to 2,823.33 / share. This is an increase of 8.81% from the prior estimate of 2,594.71 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,738.21 to a high of 3,234.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.68% from the latest reported closing price of 2,646.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Larsen & Toubro. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 7.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LT is 0.61%, a decrease of 0.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 74,966K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 10,851K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 5,291K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,603K shares, representing a decrease of 5.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LT by 17.54% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 4,092K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,100K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LT by 10.92% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,854K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEMKX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 3,393K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,790K shares, representing a decrease of 11.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LT by 2.14% over the last quarter.

