Larsen & Toubro (NSE:LT) Price Target Increased by 7.40% to 2,465.98

The average one-year price target for Larsen & Toubro (NSE:LT) has been revised to 2,465.98 / share. This is an increase of 0.90% from the prior estimate of 2,444.08 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,535.20 to a high of 2,968.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.22% from the latest reported closing price of 2,257.90 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 10,851K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 5,603K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,758K shares, representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LT by 11.10% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 4,100K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,854K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,344K shares, representing an increase of 39.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LT by 67.77% over the last quarter.

FEMKX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 3,790K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,838K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LT by 16.27% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Larsen & Toubro. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 10.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LT is 0.61%, an increase of 1.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.82% to 71,800K shares.

