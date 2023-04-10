Larsen & Toubro (NSE:LT) Price Target Increased by 6.44% to 2,444.08

The average one-year price target for Larsen & Toubro (NSE:LT) has been revised to 2,444.08 / share. This is an increase of 6.44% from the prior estimate of 2,296.11 dated December 1, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,535.20 to a high of 2,968.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.58% from the latest reported closing price of 2,133.15 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AAXJ - iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF holds 47K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 365K shares, representing a decrease of 674.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LT by 73.35% over the last quarter.

JOEMX - JOHCM Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund Class Z Shares holds 961K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 893K shares, representing an increase of 7.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LT by 3.86% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 77.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LT by 481.06% over the last quarter.

BKEM - BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 92.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LT by 591.90% over the last quarter.

MASTER INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO - Total International ex U.S. Index Master Portfolio holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Larsen & Toubro. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 10.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LT is 0.61%, an increase of 0.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.10% to 71,800K shares.

