Larsen & Toubro (LSE:LTOD) Price Target Increased by 9.49% to 39.02

The average one-year price target for Larsen & Toubro (LSE:LTOD) has been revised to 39.02 / share. This is an increase of 9.49% from the prior estimate of 35.64 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.44 to a high of 47.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.89% from the latest reported closing price of 37.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Larsen & Toubro. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 7.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTOD is 0.69%, an increase of 12.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.73% to 81,416K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 10,851K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 6,757K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,854K shares, representing an increase of 42.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTOD by 131.82% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 5,514K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,291K shares, representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTOD by 10.18% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 4,008K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,092K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTOD by 8.87% over the last quarter.

FEMKX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 3,393K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.