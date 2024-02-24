Larsen & Toubro Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:LTOD) Price Target Increased by 11.86% to 47.00

The average one-year price target for Larsen & Toubro Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:LTOD) has been revised to 47.00 / share. This is an increase of 11.86% from the prior estimate of 42.02 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.96 to a high of 56.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.80% from the latest reported closing price of 39.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Larsen & Toubro Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 6.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTOD is 0.75%, an increase of 11.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.98% to 91,234K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 10,120K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,851K shares, representing a decrease of 7.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTOD by 13.35% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 6,757K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,854K shares, representing an increase of 42.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTOD by 131.82% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,349K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,365K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTOD by 13.06% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 4,241K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,514K shares, representing a decrease of 30.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LTOD by 1.69% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 4,119K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,138K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LTOD by 6.42% over the last quarter.

