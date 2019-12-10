Larry Kudlow Said the December Tariffs Are Still on the Table---and the Market Shrugged.

Dec. 15 tariffs are still on the table, said Larry Kudlow, head of the White House’s National Economic Council, at an event late Tuesday morning, adding context to an earlier report that those penalties could be delayed.

Dec. 15 tariffs are still on the table, said Larry Kudlow, head of the White House’s National Economic Council, at an event late Tuesday morning, adding context to an earlier report that those penalties could be delayed.

11:53 a.m. Dec. 15 tariffs are still on the table, said Larry Kudlow, head of the White House’s National Economic Council, at an event late Tuesday morning, adding context to an earlier report that those penalties could be delayed.

“If it’s not the kind of deal he wants, then the December 15 scheduled tariffs will go back into place,” Kudlow said at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council meeting.

The comments from Kudlow came a few days before the next round of tariffs on goods from China are set to go into effect.

Stocks are little changed from earlier levels. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% at 3139.06, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has dipped 8.66 points to 27,900.94. The Nasdaq Composite has ticked up 0.1% to 8632.81.

The Trump administration has said it would impose another round of tariffs—10% on about $165 billion in goods including smartphones, laptops, toys and videogames—which are set to kick in Dec. 15. The new round, postponed in August, would follow tariffs of 25% already imposed on about $250 billion of Chinese imports, largely on items used by businesses.

Kudlow’s comments followed an earlier report from the WSJ that U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators are laying the groundwork to delay the fresh round of tariffs.

Expectations have been rising that the Dec. 15 trigger date could be extended, as has happened several times already when the two sides thought they were close to a deal. Those prior deals, though, never held and tariffs continued to build.

Markets Now is a quick take on what’s happening with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major market indexes. Don’t forget to check out the rest of Barron’s markets coverage.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.