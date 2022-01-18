Larry Fink’s pragmatism is awkward but lucrative

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Larry Fink has found an idiosyncratic position in the culture wars swirling around environmental, social and governance investing. In his annual letter https://www.blackrock.com/corporate/investor-relations/larry-fink-ceo-letter to company chief executives, the BlackRock chief executive rejected criticisms that responsible stakeholder capitalism is “woke”, but also backed natural gas as an energy source. It risks leaving him in a sort of ideological no man’s land, but that’s a lucrative place to be.

Fink’s 2022 letter was short on bold new pledges, and his promotion of responsible investing and green energy are nothing new. But its tone highlights quite how entangled the group that oversees $10 trillion of assets has become in the battle between right wing and environmental interests.

Fink rejected criticisms of his company’s sustainable investing views, which include pushing companies to disclose their net-zero strategies, arguing they are simply good business. The latest assault came from Riley Moore, West Virginia’s state treasurer, who on Monday pledged his state would not own BlackRock funds because of its green policies. Yet Fink is also angering some green activists too. Campaign group BlackRock’s Big Problem on Tuesday accused him of vague rhetoric, and his company of propping up carbon emitters by owning and buying fossil fuel assets.

Pleasing either side would likely lead to a loss of assets. Unsurprisingly, the world’s largest asset manager is instead treading a middle ground. BlackRock is still investing in some gas assets, such as last year’s $15.5 billion acquisition of a stake in Saudi Aramco’s pipelines, and it will try to influence sinners, rather than immediately sell their stock. For his green critics, Fink makes the point that continued gas investment is needed to avoid a backlash against high energy prices, which could stall the fight against climate change. And dumping dirty assets will do little if those assets end up in the hands of climate-agnostic owners.

Those subtleties may not please Fink’s critics and constrain his ability to call himself a climate change leader. But they’re not harming his business. BlackRock last year garnered a further $540 billion of assets, and now oversees one fortieth of the world’s financial assets. Its funds that invest according to ESG factors are booming. As such, Fink probably sees little need to please everyone.

CONTEXT NEWS

- BlackRock Chairman and Chief Executive Larry Fink used his annual letter to CEOs to highlight the benefits of stakeholder capitalism to both investors and broader society. “Stakeholder capitalism is not a social or ideological agenda. It is not “woke”. It is capitalism, driven by mutually beneficial relationships,” Fink wrote in the letter.

- Fink also stressed the need for companies to respond to the pandemic by emphasising employee health, and to transition their businesses towards net-zero targets. However, he said that some fossil fuels such as natural gas will continue to play a key role during the transition.

- “We need to pass through shades of brown to shades of green,” Fink wrote. “For example, to ensure continuity of affordable energy supplies during the transition, traditional fossil fuels like natural gas will play an important role both for power generation and heating.”

- Fink also criticised investors who sell carbon-emitting assets, rather than push for change, stating that “Divesting from entire sectors - or simply passing carbon-intensive assets from public markets to private markets - will not get the world to net zero,” he wrote.

- BlackRock said on Jan. 14 that it manages exchange-traded funds and other assets worth $10 trillion.

