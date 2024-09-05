Larry Ellison Will Control Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) Post-Merger

For those who thought that David Ellison would wind up running entertainment giant Paramount (PARA) following the now-successful conclusion of the Paramount and Skydance merger, the truth of it will likely surprise. It will be Larry Ellison in charge therein, reports note, and that sent shares down fractionally in Thursday afternoon’s trading.

When the deal concludes, the Ellisons will own 77.5% of National Amusements, which owns a controlling portion of Paramount. David Ellison will serve as the chairman and CEO of Paramount and will have operational control of the business itself. Skydance and Paramount will ultimately merge, and Skydance will hand over $4.5 billion to shareholders along with an extra $1.5 billion directly to Paramount to shore up its balance sheet.

However, it looks like Larry Ellison will handle National Amusements, which is where the control of Paramount would, technically, lie. It may be a fine point, but it remains a point. Neither Paramount nor Skydance would comment on the matter, though.

