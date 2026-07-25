Larry Ellison Personally Guaranteed $40.4 Billion of His Son's Warner Bros. Discovery Deal. Now 12 States Have Sued to Block It, and Oracle Stock Has Fallen 34% This Month.

Key Points

Larry Ellison's personal guarantee ties Oracle's stock performance directly to the financing of Paramount Skydance's bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, creating an unusually interconnected financial risk.

The merger now faces two major threats simultaneously: a multistate antitrust lawsuit that could block the deal and Oracle's steep stock decline, which has significantly reduced the value of Ellison's backing.

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This is one of the most tangled stories in business right now. Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) founder Larry Ellison put an irrevocable $40.4 billion personal guarantee behind his son David's bid to buy Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD). Now two forces are squeezing that bet at once: a wall of legal opposition, and a crash in the stock that underpins Ellison's fortune.

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Ellison agreed to personally backstop $40.4 billion of the equity financing for Paramount Skydance's (NASDAQ: PSKY) roughly $110 billion offer for Warner Bros. Discovery, an extraordinary show of confidence in his son's media ambitions. But the deal has met fierce resistance. A coalition of 12 state attorneys general has sued to block the merger, arguing that combining two of Hollywood's top five studios would throttle competition in theatrical distribution and cable licensing, and leave consumers with higher prices and fewer films. It is the sharpest challenge yet to one of the largest media mergers in history.

The Oracle crash

The timing could hardly be worse for Ellison's balance sheet. Oracle stock has plunged, falling by roughly a third in 2026 and by close to half since early June. That collapse has vaporized an estimated $213 billion of Ellison's net worth, cutting it from a peak near $388 billion to around $175 billion and dropping him from the world's second-richest person to roughly eighth. Because his partial guarantee of the deal relies on his Oracle wealth, the stock's tumble has quietly weakened the backstop propping up the whole deal. The sell-off stemmed largely from the market's intensifying doubts about whether Oracle's enormous spending on AI and cloud infrastructure will pay off as promised.

For investors, this saga is a vivid lesson in concentrated, interlocking risk. One man's fortune, one company's stock, and one mega-merger are all bound tightly together, so troubles for any one of them can ripple across the others and affect the values of your investments. Oracle shareholders should focus less on the Ellisons' personal drama and more on the real question behind the crash: Can Oracle's aggressive AI data center build-out generate the returns its valuation once assumed?

For anyone eyeing an investment in Warner Bros. Discovery or Paramount Skydance, the antitrust lawsuit injects serious uncertainty, since a blocked deal would upend both companies' plans. My honest read is to watch two things closely: indications about how the court fight might play out, and Oracle's ability to stabilize. Until both of those issues are settled, this remains a high-drama situation better observed than chased.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Oracle and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.