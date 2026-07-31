LARK Q2 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Revenue Growth, Strong Margins

Shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. LARK have edged down 0.5% since reporting results for the second quarter of 2026. This compares with the S&P 500 index’s 1.4% decline over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has inched up 1.3% against the S&P 500’s 2.6% fall.

Earnings & Revenue Estimates

Landmark Bancorp reported diluted earnings per share of 88 cents for the second quarter of 2026, up 22.2% from 72 cents in the year-ago quarter. Net earnings rose to $5.4 million from $4.4 million in the prior-year period. Total revenues were a record $19.2 million compared with $17.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, driven by higher net interest income and stronger gains on loan sales. The company’s net interest income increased 10.2% year over year to $15.1 million, while non-interest income rose to $4.1 million from $3.6 million.

Landmark Bancorp Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Landmark Bancorp Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Landmark Bancorp Inc. Quote

Other Key Business Metrics

Landmark Bancorp’s profitability metrics improved year over year during the quarter. Return on average assets increased to 1.35% from 1.11% in the second quarter of 2025, while return on average equity improved to 13.23% from 12.25%. The net interest margin expanded to 4.22% from 3.83% a year ago, although it declined two basis points sequentially from 4.24%. The efficiency ratio improved to 61.7% from 62.8% in the prior-year quarter, indicating better operating efficiency.

Loan growth remained focused on commercial categories. Gross loans totaled $1.1 billion at the end of the quarter, increasing $3.3 million from the prior quarter. Commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land, and agricultural loans increased by $7.4 million from the first quarter, partially offset by lower residential mortgage balances. Construction and land loans rose $4.5 million, commercial loans increased $1.5 million, and agricultural loans grew $1.5 million during the quarter.

Deposit trends reflected Landmark’s ongoing funding strategy. Total deposits declined $17.7 million from the prior quarter to $1.3 billion due to lower brokered deposits. However, core deposits excluding brokered deposits increased $11 million during the quarter. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 29.2% of the total deposits, while total deposit costs improved to 1.30%, down from 1.56% in the year-ago quarter.

Management Commentary

President and CEO Abby Wendel said that the quarter reflected record revenues, stronger profitability and continued execution of Landmark Bancorp’s relationship-based banking model. She attributed revenue growth to disciplined pricing strategies, prudent balance sheet management, and increased loan activity across commercial and agricultural portfolios.

Management highlighted continued investments in talent and leadership to support growth across Landmark Bankcorp’s markets. Wendel said that the company remains focused on acquiring and expanding customer relationships, particularly among owner-operated businesses, while strengthening portfolio management capabilities. She noted that commercial lending teams generated growth by winning customers and deepening existing relationships.

Factors Influencing Headline Numbers

Higher net interest income was a major contributor to earnings growth. Landmark Bancorp benefited from improved funding costs and higher investment portfolio yields, which helped offset lower loan yields. The average tax-equivalent yield on investment securities increased to 3.66% from 3.34% in the year-ago quarter, while interest expenses on deposits declined due to lower rates and reduced balances.

Non-interest income also supported the results, with gains on sales of loans increasing due to higher secondary market loan-sale volume. However, expenses increased during the quarter. Non-interest expenses rose 9.1% year over year to $12 million due to higher professional fees, including one-time forensic accounting and legal costs related to previously disclosed fraudulent activity by a non-executive officer, as well as higher compensation expenses.

Credit quality remained an area of focus. Non-performing loans increased to $13.1 million, or 1.18% of gross loans, from $10.4 million, or 0.94%, at the end of the first quarter. Management said the increase was primarily tied to two borrower relationships that moved to non-accrual status. Net loan charge-offs remained manageable at 0.17% of average loans during the quarter.

Outlook

Management expressed cautious optimism regarding future loan growth and margin stability. Wendel said that the company expects opportunities to build on second-quarter commercial lending momentum as it adds commercial lenders across its footprint.

Chief financial officer Mark Herpich said that management is cautiously optimistic that the net interest margin can remain around 4.20% during the second half of 2026. He pointed to lower-cost funding, growth in non-interest-bearing deposits and reinvestment opportunities from maturing investment securities as potential supports.

Other Developments

Landmark Bancorp’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 21 cents per share, payable Aug. 27, 2026. Management noted that the dividend represented the company’s 100th consecutive quarterly cash dividend since the formation of the holding company in 2001.

The company also continued strengthening its balance sheet during the quarter. Stockholders’ equity increased to $166.9 million from $161.6 million in the prior quarter, while tangible common equity to assets improved to 8.44% from 8.11%. Management said that strong capital generation supports continued investments in talent, technology and facilities.

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