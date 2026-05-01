LARK Q1 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Margin Expansion, Revenue Growth

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. LARK reported first-quarter 2026 diluted earnings per share of 83 cents, up 7.8% from 77 cents in the year-ago period. Net earnings totaled $5.1 million compared with $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting similar growth.

Total revenues reached a record $18.8 million, up roughly 14% from $16.5 million a year earlier. This growth was primarily driven by higher net interest income, which rose 14.5% year over year to $15 million. Non-interest income increased to $3.8 million from $3.4 million in the prior-year period.

Net Interest Income & Margin Expansion

A key driver of Landmark Bancorp’s improved performance was the expansion in net interest income and margins. The net interest margin widened 48 basis points to 4.24% from 3.76% a year earlier. The increase was supported by higher yields on earning assets and reduced funding costs. Deposit costs declined, with total deposit costs falling 21 basis points year over year to 1.38%. Lower interest expenses on deposits and borrowings also contributed to margin expansion, highlighting the company’s effective balance sheet management in a shifting rate environment.

Non-Interest Income & Expense Trends

Non-interest income rose 12% year over year, driven largely by increased gains on loan sales and higher bank-owned life insurance income. However, sequentially, fee-based income declined due to seasonal factors affecting interchange and overdraft revenues.

On the expense side, non-interest expenses increased 10.6% year over year to $11.9 million. This rise was attributed to higher occupancy, data processing and compensation costs, as well as expenses related to system upgrades. Notably, the quarter included $433,000 in fraud-related losses tied to previously disclosed activity, which contributed to elevated “other expense” levels. Despite these pressures, the efficiency ratio improved to 62.7% from 64.4% a year ago, indicating better cost management relative to revenue growth.

Balance Sheet & Asset Quality

Landmark Bancorp’s balance sheet showed mixed trends during the quarter. Gross loans totaled $1.1 billion, declining modestly from the prior quarter due to reductions in agricultural, residential and commercial loan categories, partially offset by growth in commercial real estate lending.

Deposits fell by $66.2 million to $1.3 billion due to declines in brokered deposits and seasonal public fund outflows. To offset this, borrowings increased significantly by $57.3 million. Asset quality metrics showed some deterioration, with non-performing loans increasing to $10.4 million, or 0.94% of gross loans compared with 0.90% in the prior quarter. Additionally, loans 30-89 days delinquent rose sequentially to 0.68% of gross loans from 0.38%.

Capital levels remained solid, with stockholders’ equity rising to $161.6 million and the equity-to-assets ratio improving slightly to 10.06%. Tangible book value per share also increased, reflecting continued capital accretion.

Management Commentary & Strategic Focus

Management highlighted a “strong start” to 2026, citing record revenues and improved profitability metrics. The company emphasized disciplined execution, with growth in net interest income and careful expense management supporting returns. Leadership also pointed to ongoing investments in revenue-generating activities and modernization of banking services, alongside a focus on risk oversight and balance sheet strength. These priorities suggest a strategy aimed at sustaining growth while maintaining resilience amid economic uncertainties.

Key Factors Influencing Performance

Several factors shaped Landmark Bancorp’s quarterly results. Margin expansion was driven by favorable interest rate dynamics, including higher asset yields and lower funding costs. At the same time, expense growth reflected both strategic investments in technology and one-time impacts such as fraud losses. Loan contraction and deposit outflows, influenced by seasonal and funding mix changes, also affected the balance sheet. Meanwhile, increased provisioning for credit losses ($500,000 compared with none a year earlier) indicates a more cautious stance toward credit risks.

Other Developments

During the quarter, Landmark Bancorp’s did not report any acquisitions, divestitures or major restructuring activities. However, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of 21 cents per share, underscoring its continued commitment to shareholder returns.

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