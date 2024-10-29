Lark Distilling Reports Revenue Growth and Strategic Expansion

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. (AU:LRK) has released an update.

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. reported a 7% increase in net sales revenue for the first quarter of FY25, reaching $3.4 million, driven by strong direct-to-consumer and export sales, despite changes in their domestic B2B sales model. The company also noted a significant cash balance of $25.6 million following a strategic partnership with Seppeltsfield Wines and an equity raise, positioning them for future brand investment and growth. Additionally, Lark’s global travel retail presence and plans for brand restaging are progressing well, supporting their international expansion ambitions.

