Lark Distilling Issues Shares Amidst Award Wins

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. (AU:LRK) has released an update.
Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. has issued 90,000 ordinary shares to a Non-Executive Director following shareholder approval, highlighting the company’s compliance with regulatory disclosure requirements. Known for its award-winning Tasmanian whisky, Lark continues to garner international recognition, recently securing top honors at the World Whiskies Awards and Australian Whisky Awards. With a rich history and innovative spirit, Lark Distilling remains a key player in the luxury spirits market.
