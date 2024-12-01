News & Insights

Lark Distilling Issues Shares Amidst Award Wins

December 01, 2024 — 06:57 pm EST

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. (AU:LRK) has released an update.

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. has issued 90,000 ordinary shares to a Non-Executive Director following shareholder approval, highlighting the company’s compliance with regulatory disclosure requirements. Known for its award-winning Tasmanian whisky, Lark continues to garner international recognition, recently securing top honors at the World Whiskies Awards and Australian Whisky Awards. With a rich history and innovative spirit, Lark Distilling remains a key player in the luxury spirits market.

