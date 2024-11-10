Lark Distilling Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

News & Insights

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. (AU:LRK) has released an update.

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. has announced the issuance of 393,333 performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are set to be issued on November 7, 2024, reflecting the company’s strategic efforts to motivate and retain talent. Investors may see this move as a sign of Lark Distilling’s commitment to enhancing its workforce’s engagement and performance.

