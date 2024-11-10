Lark Distilling Expands Stock and Celebrates Whisky Awards

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. (AU:LRK) has released an update.

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. has issued 140,000 ordinary shares to employees as part of their Equity Incentive Plan, boosting its stock offerings without additional investor disclosure. Known for its award-winning Tasmanian whisky, Lark continues to gain recognition both locally and internationally, recently winning multiple accolades at the World Whiskies Awards. This expansion reflects Lark’s ongoing commitment to growth and innovation in the luxury spirits market.

For further insights into AU:LRK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.