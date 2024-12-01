Lark Distilling Director Increases Shareholding

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. (AU:LRK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. has announced a change in the interest of its director, Domenic Enio Panaccio, who indirectly acquired 90,000 ordinary fully paid shares through an issue approved at the company’s 2024 Annual General Meeting. This acquisition increases his indirect holdings in DRSN Pty Ltd’s Family Account to 424,918 shares, reflecting strategic adjustments in the director’s investment portfolio.

For further insights into AU:LRK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.