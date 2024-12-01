Lark Distilling Director Increases Shareholding

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. (AU:LRK) has released an update.
Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. has announced a change in the interest of its director, Domenic Enio Panaccio, who indirectly acquired 90,000 ordinary fully paid shares through an issue approved at the company’s 2024 Annual General Meeting. This acquisition increases his indirect holdings in DRSN Pty Ltd’s Family Account to 424,918 shares, reflecting strategic adjustments in the director’s investment portfolio.
