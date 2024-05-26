Lark Distilling Co. Enhances CEO Incentives

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. (AU:LRK) has released an update.

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. has updated its CEO remuneration package, introducing a Long-Term Incentive (LTI) for CEO Satya Sharma, aiming to align his interests with those of the company and its shareholders. The LTI consists of up to 3,766,000 Performance Rights, issued in four tranches, with the potential to vest over the next five years. Additionally, the CEO’s Short-Term Incentive (STI) has been adjusted to a range of 50% to 75% of his base salary, depending on performance.

For further insights into AU:LRK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.