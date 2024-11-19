Lark Distilling Co. Celebrates AGM Success and Market Growth

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. (AU:LRK) has released an update.

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd announced successful outcomes at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and several director elections, being carried with overwhelming majority support. Known for its award-winning Tasmanian whisky, Lark continues to solidify its reputation in theglobal marketwith numerous accolades, including being named ‘Distillery of the Year’ in 2023. This year’s shareholder votes further strengthen Lark’s strategic direction and support its ongoing growth in both local and international arenas.

