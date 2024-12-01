Lark Distilling Co. Announces New Share Quotation

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. (AU:LRK) has released an update.
Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. has announced the quotation of 90,000 new fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant move in its financial strategy. This development is part of previously announced transactions, potentially attracting investor interest in the expanding distillery company.
