Lark Distilling Co. Amends Constitution Amid Award Wins

November 19, 2024 — 09:11 pm EST

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. (AU:LRK) has released an update.

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. has amended its constitution following approval from shareholders at their recent Annual General Meeting. Known for its award-winning Tasmanian whisky, Lark continues to gain recognition both locally and internationally, having recently been named Australia’s Best Single Malt and Blended Malt at the World Whiskies Awards. Lark’s innovative spirit and quality products remain a key draw for investors and whisky enthusiasts alike.

