Larimar Therapeutics Publishes Nonclinical Findings Supporting Nomlabofusp's Accelerated Approval Pathway for Friedreich’s Ataxia Treatment

Larimar announces nonclinical findings supporting nomlabofusp's mechanism of action and potential use as a surrogate endpoint for FDA approval.

Quiver AI Summary

Larimar Therapeutics announced significant nonclinical findings supporting their drug nomlabofusp as a treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia (FA). Published in two peer-reviewed articles, the data highlight the mechanism of action of nomlabofusp, which works as a frataxin protein replacement therapy. The findings also indicate that skin frataxin concentrations could serve as a novel surrogate endpoint for their upcoming Biologics License Application (BLA), planned for submission in Q2 2026, to seek accelerated approval from the FDA. Larimar's CEO, Carole Ben-Maimon, emphasized the encouraging nature of the data, noting that it demonstrates nomlabofusp's ability to increase frataxin levels in relevant tissues. The company is focused on advancing nomlabofusp as a potential disease-modifying therapy for FA.

Potential Positives

Nonclinical findings support the mechanism of action of nomlabofusp, establishing its potential in treating Friedreich’s ataxia.

Publication of two peer-reviewed articles enhances the credibility of Larimar's research and development efforts.

Evidence in nonclinical studies may facilitate the FDA’s consideration of skin FXN concentrations as a surrogate endpoint, which could accelerate the approval process.

The company is strategically planning its Biologics License Application (BLA) submission for the second quarter of 2026, indicating a clear path forward in its regulatory strategy.

Potential Negatives

The company's use of forward-looking statements highlights the significant uncertainties and risks associated with the development and commercialization of nomlabofusp, potentially undermining investor confidence.

The planned BLA submission in Q2 2026 suggests a lengthy timeline before potential approval and market introduction, which may lead to concerns about the company's immediate financial health and operational sustainability.

The inclusion of nonclinical findings rather than clinical results may raise questions about the efficacy and safety of nomlabofusp, potentially affecting stakeholder trust and investment interest.

FAQ

What is nomlabofusp and its role in treating Friedreich’s ataxia?

Nomlabofusp is a novel frataxin protein replacement therapy aimed at addressing Friedreich’s ataxia by increasing FXN levels in critical tissues.

How does Larimar Therapeutics plan to submit for accelerated approval?

Larimar plans to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) for nomlabofusp in Q2 2026, seeking accelerated approval from the FDA.

What nonclinical data supports nomlabofusp's mechanism of action?

Recent publications highlight nomlabofusp’s ability to deliver functional frataxin into mitochondria and its pharmacodynamic effects on disease-relevant tissues.

What is a reasonably likely surrogate endpoint (RLSE)?

RLSE refers to a biomarker that may predict clinical benefit, which Larimar aims to use regarding skin FXN concentrations for nomlabofusp.

What are Larimar Therapeutics’ future plans beyond nomlabofusp?

Larimar intends to utilize its intracellular delivery platform to develop additional fusion proteins targeting other rare diseases characterized by bioactive compound deficiencies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LRMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $LRMR stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LRMR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LRMR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LRMR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LRMR forecast page.

Full Release







Nonclinical findings provide evidence of the mechanism of action of nomlabofusp and support the potential use of skin FXN concentrations as a novel surrogate endpoint for Larimar’s planned BLA submission in Q2 2026 seeking accelerated approval









BALA CYNWYD, Pa., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Larimar) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced the publication of two peer-reviewed articles highlighting nonclinical data on the therapeutic potential, pharmacology, and mechanism of action of nomlabofusp as a novel frataxin (FXN) protein replacement therapy designed to address the underlying cause of Friedreich’s ataxia (FA). These data were included in the briefing package reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in support of potentially using skin FXN concentrations as a reasonably likely surrogate endpoint (RLSE) for Larimar’s registrational program seeking accelerated approval for nomlabofusp.





The articles, now available online, are titled:







“Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of Nomlabofusp in Non‑clinical Studies of Friedreich’s Ataxia” (



link



)



“Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of Nomlabofusp in Non‑clinical Studies of Friedreich’s Ataxia” ( link )



“Nomlabofusp, a Fusion Protein of Human Frataxin and a Cell Penetrant Peptide, Delivers Mature and Functional Frataxin into Mitochondria” (



link



)







“We are pleased to share these two recent publications featuring nonclinical findings that provide evidence of nomlabofusp’s mechanism of action, its ability to increase FXN levels in disease-relevant tissues like dorsal root ganglia, heart, and skeletal muscle after administration of doses equivalent to the dose administered in our ongoing open label study,” said Carole Ben-Maimon, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Larimar. “Importantly, these encouraging data contributed to FDA’s openness to consider the use of skin FXN concentrations as a reasonably likely surrogate endpoint in support of an accelerated approval. Our Biologics License Application (BLA) submission is planned for the second quarter of 2026. We continue to focus on executing across our near-term catalysts to further advance nomlabofusp as the first potential disease modifying therapy for patients with FA.”







About Larimar Therapeutics







Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar’s lead compound, nomlabofusp, is being developed as a potential treatment for Friedreich's ataxia. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit:



https://larimartx.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Larimar’s management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding Larimar’s ability to develop and commercialize nomlabofusp and other planned product candidates, Larimar’s planned research and development efforts, including the timing of its nomlabofusp clinical trials, interactions and filings with the FDA, expectations regarding potential for accelerated approval or accelerated access and time to market and overall development plan and other matters regarding Larimar’s business strategies, ability to raise capital, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.





In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, the success, cost and timing of Larimar’s product development activities, nonclinical studies and clinical trials, including nomlabofusp clinical and regulatory milestones and continued interactions with the FDA; that preliminary clinical trial results may differ from final clinical trial results, that earlier non-clinical and clinical data and testing of nomlabofusp may not be predictive of the results or success of later clinical trials, and assessments; that the FDA may not ultimately agree with Larimar’s nomlabofusp development strategy; the potential impact of public health crises on Larimar’s future clinical trials, manufacturing, regulatory, nonclinical study timelines and operations, and general economic conditions; Larimar’s ability and the ability of third-party manufacturers Larimar engages, to optimize and scale nomlabofusp’s manufacturing process; Larimar’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals for nomlabofusp and future product candidates; Larimar’s ability to continue to develop sales and marketing capabilities, whether alone or with potential future collaborators, and to successfully commercialize any approved product candidates; Larimar’s ability to raise the necessary capital to conduct its product development activities; and other risks described in the filings made by Larimar with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to Larimar’s periodic reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the SEC and available at



www.sec.gov



. These forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by Larimar and its projections of the future, about which it cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent Larimar’s management’s views only as of the date hereof. Larimar undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.







Investor Contact:







Joyce Allaire





LifeSci Advisors







jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com







(212) 915-2569







Company Contact:







Michael Celano





Chief Financial Officer







mcelano@larimartx.com







(484) 414-2715



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.