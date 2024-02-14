News & Insights

Markets
LRMR

Larimar Therapeutics Prices About 17.16 Mln Shares At $8.74/Shr

February 14, 2024 — 07:12 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR) Wednesday said it priced its previously announced public offering of 17,162,472 of shares at $8.74 per share.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of $150 million to develop its pipeline candidates, for working capital, and for general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on or about February 16, 2024.

Leerink Partners, Citigroup and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LRMR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.