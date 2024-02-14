Larimar Therapeutics Prices About 17.16 Mln Shares At $8.74/Shr

(RTTNews) - Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR) Wednesday said it priced its previously announced public offering of 17,162,472 of shares at $8.74 per share.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of $150 million to develop its pipeline candidates, for working capital, and for general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on or about February 16, 2024.

Leerink Partners, Citigroup and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.

