Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) Price Target Increased by 75.76% to 22.19

The average one-year price target for Larimar Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:LRMR) has been revised to 22.18 / share. This is an increase of 75.76% from the prior estimate of 12.62 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 83.04% from the latest reported closing price of 12.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 160 funds or institutions reporting positions in Larimar Therapeutics. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LRMR is 0.08%, an increase of 37.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.97% to 43,281K shares. The put/call ratio of LRMR is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 16,941K shares representing 26.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 3,414K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company.

CHI Advisors holds 3,414K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 2,811K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,901K shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRMR by 26.22% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,641K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,461K shares, representing an increase of 6.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRMR by 63.02% over the last quarter.

Larimar Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. The company's lead compound, CTI-1601, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical program in the U.S. as a potential treatment for FA. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds.

