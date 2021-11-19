Larimar Therapeutics, Inc.'s stock is down 17%, but insiders still have about US$89k in profit after buying earlier this year

Insiders who purchased Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 17% decline over the past week. After taking the recent loss into consideration, the US$496k worth of stock they bought is now worth US$585k, indicating that their investment yielded a positive return.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Larimar Therapeutics

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Thomas Hamilton bought US$496k worth of shares at a price of US$8.75 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$10.32. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:LRMR Insider Trading Volume November 19th 2021

Larimar Therapeutics is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Larimar Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Larimar Therapeutics insiders have about 1.2% of the stock, worth approximately US$2.2m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Larimar Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Larimar Therapeutics insiders bought more shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Larimar Therapeutics (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

But note: Larimar Therapeutics may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

